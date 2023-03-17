Furuno's HermAce Earns ClassNK 'Innovation Endorsement'

ClassNK granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce Remote Monitoring & Troubleshooting Platform developed by Furuno Electric Co.

In addition, for ClassNK registered ships flagged with the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), the HermAce voyage data recorder (VDR) digital twin and remote service has been accepted as an alternative to the onboard VDR Annual Performance Test (APT) by the RMI Maritime Administrator. It is now possible to conduct VDR APT remotely for those vessels.

HermAce is a solution for remotely monitoring the operational status of FURUNO's navigation equipment and includes the capability to collect VDR data online. Each year a VDR requires an APT by a qualified engineer, who must visit the vessel to check the operation and record of voyage information.

However, for vessels equipped with HermAce, VDR data can be extracted remotely. Its remote diagnosis uses real-time and historical data, prepared and formatted for periodic inspections, which can be confirmed by engineers based on logs and other evidence. This enables engineers to conduct performance tests equivalent to conventional methods, even in remote locations.

ClassNK has verified the functions of: