G E Shipping Delivers Product Tanker to Buyer

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) delivered its 2004 built Medium Range Product Tanker Jag Pranam to the buyers.

The vessel was contracted for sale in May 2024. Excluding Jag Pranam, company’s current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 Crude carriers, 18 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.36 mn dwt. Additionally, G E Shipping had contracted to sell one MR product tanker in July 2024 and buy one MR product tanker in June 2024, which are due for deliveries in 2024.