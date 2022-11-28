GAC Group Names New Group President

Shipping, logistics, and marine services provider GAC Group has appointed Pontus Fredriksson as its new group president, effective January 2023.

Bengt Ekstrand, who has held the position for the past 10 years, will take on the role of Executive Co-Chairman alongside GAC’s long-standing Executive Chairman Björn Engblom.

"Ekstrand’s tenure began at a time of economic turmoil in the Eurozone and expanding armed conflicts in the Middle East. Sluggish oil prices would soon plunge to less than USD45.00 a barrel.

During that uncertain period, Ekstrand launched a wide-ranging reform programme within GAC known as Delta21. Significant structural and operational changes followed that made the Group more resilient, more efficient, and more profitable. He leaves the position with GAC reporting record results in recent years," GAC said.

The new Group President Fredriksson joined GAC in 2007 and has been Group Vice President of GAC’s Americas region since August 2019. He previously held various finance and managerial roles in the Middle East, including Managing Director of GAC Bahrain.

“Pontus has consistently demonstrated a strong commercial focus and top leadership skills,” says Ekstrand. “His acumen and sound industry knowledge put him in a good position to lead the group to further successes in a turbulent environment, and I look forward to supporting him in his new role.”



