Gallery: Chai Jinda Patrol Boat Enters Service

Incat Crowther on Wednesday confirmed the successful launch and entry into service of the Incat Crowther 42 Chai Jinda patrol boat.

Built by Seacrest Marine, Thailand, this monohull patrol boat has been developed in response to a strict set of mission requirements for use in patrol, rescue, and enforcement activities, Incat Crowther said.

The eighth vessel built by Seacrest Marine Thailand from an Incat Crowther design, the Chai Jinda accommodates 16 crew and 6 officers below deck with fourteen-day autonomy and an operational range of over 1000 nautical miles.

Chai Jinda is powered by three MTU 16V2000 M86 main engines, each providing 1,630 kW @ 2450rpm each.

These drive fixed pitch propellers via ZF 3060 gearboxes, providing the vessel with an enforcement speed of 35 knots and a long range patrol speed of 20 knots. The propellers are housed in Incat Crowther’s highly-efficient prop tunnels, reducing the vessel’s draft.

"Chai Jinda features a highly functional layout. The main deck features crew and officer messes, galley and stores, laundry, captain’s cabin and arms stores, complete with a full walkaround deck. The aft deck features a deck crane and a fast rescue vessel for at-sea boarding activities. The foredeck features foundations for a remote-operated 30mm gun.

The upper deck houses a radio room and ship’s office. A fire-fighting monitor and foundations for deck-mounted weapons are located around the exterior decks," Incat Crowther said.



