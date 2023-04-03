GALLERY: Heerema Installs 24 Turbines at Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Wind Farm Using Unique Method

Heerema Marine Contractors has completed the installation of 24 turbines for Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm and most turbines are already producing electricity. Three remaining turbines will be installed later this year.

The 257 MW offshore wind farm is located in the German section of the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen. It is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of up to 290,000 households.

"This marks the end of the first installation campaign of the wind farm using the revolutionary floating installation method developed together with Heerema Marine Contractors and Vestas. Unfortunately, Vestas incurred delays on the deliveries of some rotor blades. The remaining three turbines will be installed upcoming Autumn, completing the 257 MW wind farm," Heerema Marine Contractors said Monday.

Heerema Marine Contractors in November 2022, installed the first of 27 turbines at the Arcadis Ost 1, using a floating installation method, for which the parties involved say is unique.

Namely, the turbine was installed using Heerema's Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel instead of the typical method using a jack-up vessel.

"The Rotor Nacelle Assembly (RNA) method has proven to be a successful and reliable method for installing wind turbine generators with floating installation vessels. Installation cycle times were consistent and competitive with traditional methods while the floating installation introduces various specific benefits, such as zero seabed interaction which is especially important in areas of significant water depth or challenging soil conditions," Heerema said Monday.

“The floating installation of Arcadis Ost 1 has demonstrated Heerema's ability to make a real change in the offshore wind market. We continue to be committed to introducing new methodologies that can solve industry challenges,” said Ramon de Haas, CTO of Heerema.

"The success of the RNA installation method marks a significant achievement for the offshore wind industry. Parkwind has been at the forefront of innovation in offshore wind for the last decade, and with Arcadis Ost 1 we continue to do so. As offshore wind energy targets grow, this kind of innovation is key if we want to move towards a sustainable future as fast as possible. As zones go further offshore and turbines increase in size, we are certain to see a continued demand for substantial innovation in our industry. We are delighted to be a part of this journey,” commented Eric Antoons, co-CEO of Parkwind.



Heerema’s Project Manager, Thijs Postma, added: “Knowing that the entire market was watching the first commercial floating installation of wind turbine generators was a unique and special experience and I’m especially proud of the huge team effort that made this project possible. We thank all of our partners and subcontractors and look forward to the second campaign for the remaining turbines later this year.”





