Gard, NAVTOR Integrate Loss Prevention Insights into NavStation

Marine insurer Gard and maritime technology company NAVTOR have partnered to integrate Gard’s loss prevention content into NAVTOR’s NavStation platform, aiming to improve access to safety guidance for crews and operators at sea.

The collaboration enables Gard Insights articles to be delivered directly through NavStation, a digital navigation and voyage planning platform used by thousands of vessels worldwide.

The integration places safety and risk management information within the same tools used for operational and voyage planning decisions, providing navigators with access to guidance covering navigation, cargo and compliance issues.

NavStation serves more than 18,000 vessels globally and provides digital navigation tools and ship-shore connectivity solutions. Through the partnership, users will be able to access Gard Insight articles through the platform’s e-Publication Reader module, with content updated weekly and compiled annually.

The two companies said the integration is intended to strengthen safety awareness and risk management practices by embedding loss prevention strategies into everyday workflows used by maritime crews and operators.

“Making Gard’s insights timely and relevant within NAVTOR’s workflow empowers crews and managers to act proactively. By embedding loss prevention strategies - covering navigation, cargo, and compliance - into tools used for route planning and operational decisions, navigators gain immediate access to guidance that reduces risks and prevents incidents,” added Marius Schønberg, Vice President, Head of Loss Prevention, Gard.

NAVTOR said the integration supports its broader strategy to simplify onboard digital ecosystems by reducing the number of applications crews need to use.

“Our mission has always been to make life easier for shipping companies. Simplifying the distribution of relevant information is a key part of that and we see that when information is easily accessible, it is utilized more frequently,” added Børge Hetland, Chief Operating Officer at NAVTOR.

The companies described the launch as the beginning of a broader collaboration aimed at strengthening safety culture across the maritime industry.