Marine Link
Saturday, March 29, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Gas Project with Venezuela Goes Full Steam Ahead, Trinidad PM Says

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2025

© frank/AdobeStock

© frank/AdobeStock

Companies planning a flagship offshore gas project between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago "have not slowed down" work, Trinidad Prime Minister Stuart Young said on Thursday, despite the United States increasing pressure on sanctioned Venezuela and uncertainty over the extension of a license for the project.

Following talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting South American and Caribbean countries this week, Young said the "landscape is changing," referring to the imposition of secondary tariffs on importers of Venezuelan oil and gas recently announced by Washington.

A U.S. license authorizing the gas project, located in Venezuelan waters and whose first production could come as early as next year, was granted in 2023 to Shell and Trinidad's National Gas Company. It is set to expire in October.

The United States has not shown its commitment to extend it, even though companies see the extension as essential to secure first output once a final investment decision is made on the project, which could come this year.

Trinidad's government plans to buy equipment from U.S. providers to bolster energy security, Young added, without providing details.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Top Business Risks for Marine and Shipping in 2025

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week