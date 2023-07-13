Gastrade Awards Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal Towage Contract to Svitzer

A.P. Moller-Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced it has signed a 15-year agreement to service Gastrade’s Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System (Alexandroupolis INGS) LNG terminal—the first offshore LNG project in Greece—set to become operational in the beginning of 2024. The project marks Svitzer’s entry into the Greek market.

Svitzer will set up towage services and support for LNG operations at the new import terminal, including support for a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) with a pipeline system connecting the floating unit to the Greek National Natural Gas Transmission System and onward to final consumers in Greece and the Balkans.

Svitzer will provide four new ASD tugboats, fully manned by Greek crew, to assist the FSRU and the carriers delivering LNG. Svitzer tugboats will provide berthing, un-berthing, navigation assistance, and other terminal services including firefighting, pollution control, pilot and boarding party transfer. Svitzer will also provide support and station keeping services to the FSRU during initial installation.

The deal will result in the creation of both onshore and offshore job opportunities based at the terminal in Alexandroupolis, Svitzer said, noting it has already started to recruit staff to ensure adequate time for training ahead of operations commencing next year. Training will include the use of advanced tug simulators replicating the actual environment around the terminal.