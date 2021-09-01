Gasum CEO Lamminen Steps Down

Gasum is searching for a new CEO to replace Johanna Lamminen, who has resigned. The company's board of directors has appointed Kai Laitinen, Gasum's current CFO, as interim CEO until a successor is in place.

“Together with the entire staff, we have traveled an amazing journey. We have built a Nordic energy company that provides clean energy to industry, shipping and transport, not to forget the biogas market and the circular economy. The company has a clear goal. The work is done, and now it is the right time for me to head towards new challenges,” said Lamminen, who served as Gasum CEO since 2014.

"In recent years, Gasum has made the transition from a traditional natural gas transmission and distribution company to a Nordic gas and energy company aiming towards a cleaner tomorrow. The natural gas market in Finland opened for competition in 2020, and Gasum has played a significant role in preparing the market opening. Under Johanna's leadership, the company has made great achievements," said Elina Engman, chairman of the board.

"Johanna has taken Gasum forward with vision and determination. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank Johanna for her contribution to Gasum and wish her all the best for the future," Engman added.