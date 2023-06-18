Gasum to Supply LNG to MSC Euribia

Gasum and the Cruise Division of MSC Group have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of LNG to the new flagship MSC Cruises vessel MSC Euribia.

The companies have also signed a Letter of Intent with the goal of cooperating on the supply of synthetic e-LNG made with renewable energy as part of MSC Cruise Division’s strategy to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its marine operations by 2050.

MSC Euribia recently sailed the cruise industry’s first net zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage. The ship sailed for four days from Saint-Nazaire in France to Copenhagen in Denmark using bio-LNG, and MSC Cruises purchased over 400 tons of bio-LNG from Gasum for the voyage.

“We need more suppliers like Gasum to step up and support our industry with its environmental targets. We are ready and waiting to buy more of these new fuels,” said Linden Coppell, Vice President of Sustainability and ESG for MSC Cruises.

Unlike alternative fuels such as ammonia or methanol which are still in the development stage both in terms of production and infrastructure, e-LNG offers a concrete pathway to decarbonizing maritime as well as land transportation in the next few years, say the partners.

Gasum’s strategic goal is to bring seven terawatt hours of renewable gas yearly to market by 2027. Achieving this goal would mean a yearly cumulative CO2 reduction of 1.8 million tons for Gasum’s customers.



