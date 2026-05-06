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Thursday, May 21, 2026

DNV’s Insight: 38 New Orders for Alternative-Fueled Vessels in April

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 6, 2026

  • (Credit: DNV)
  • (Credit: DNV)
  • (Credit: DNV) (Credit: DNV)
  • (Credit: DNV) (Credit: DNV)

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 38 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in April 2026.

The majority of these orders (20) were for LNG-fueled vessels. Eight of these were for vessels in the car carrier segment, six for container vessels, four for crude oil tankers, and two for cruise vessels.

A further 14 orders were placed for LPG/ethane carriers.

The remaining four orders were for ammonia-fueled vessels in the bulk carrier segment.

A total of 83 orders for alternative-fueled vessels have been ordered in the first four months of 2026.

“After a slow start to the year, it is encouraging to see an uptick in orders for alternative-fueled vessels in April. While the broader trend towards LNG remains evident in the data, it is also interesting to see a wider spread among the segments this month, with notable uptake in the tanker and cruise segments.

“The ordering of four ammonia-fueled vessels in the bulker segment also stands out. While ammonia is still at an early stage as a marine fuel, projects like this – and the operational experience gained from them – are essential for moving the industry from concept to capability and taking practical steps towards wider adoption,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.

Trite but true, the path to decarbonization has no ‘silver bullet’ solution.
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