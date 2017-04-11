New Fresh Water Generators for Pionerio de Libra FPSO

Dutch water treatment specialist Hatenboer-Water has supplied three fresh water generators for the Pioneiro de Libra oil production vessel built by Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd.

The order consists of three reverse osmosis type fresh water generators. Two of the generators are topside installations in heavy duty box frames suitable for a hazardous Ex Zone 2 area. The Pioneiro de Libra is operated by OOGTK Libra GmbH & Co KG, a joint venture between Brazil’s Odebrecht Oil & Gas and Teekay Offshore.

The reverse osmosis (RO) units desalinate seawater for different applications on board. Two of the generators are installed topside and produce 480 m³ dilution water for the oil separation and stabilisation process. The third water maker is installed in the hull of the FPSO. This particular two-stage RO-unit supplies potable water with a salinity suitable for domestic use. A neutralising filter downstream the RO-unit prevents corrosive side effects and improves water taste.





The Pioneira de Libra is an FPSO vessel, chartered to Petrobras. It is currently heading to the Santos basin, where it will produce 50,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic metres of natural gas per day. The FPSO is a floating vessel used for the production, storage and offloading of oil.