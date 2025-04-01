TBS Safety and NeboFleet Team Up to Automate Workboat Log Books

TBS Safety has partnered with NeboFleet, a leader in high-frequency GPS tracking solutions for workboats and barges, to provide fleet operators with highly accurate voyage tracking designed to increase operational efficiency.

“Location tracking is critical, but maritime businesses need more — they need data that drives decisions and information that increases efficiency across the fleet,” said NeboFleet’s Stephen Winter. “Our partnership with TBS Safety ensures that fleet managers have access to real-time tracking, automated voyage logs, and seamless integration with their existing systems.”

TBS Safety brings extensive expertise in maritime compliance and operations, helping companies navigate safety and regulatory challenges.

Through this partnership, TBS Safety ensures fleet operators receive accurate, real-time data from NeboFleet to enhance efficiency, compliance and decision-making.

Managing a fleet means keeping track of vessels, crew activity, and operational efficiency. Many operators rely on AIS for tracking, but AIS has gaps that NeboFleet seamlessly closes. TBS Safety and NeboFleet provide:

• High-frequency GPS positions for tugs, barges, and port operations

• Automated voyage logging

• Seamless integration with the Helm CONNECT Log Book

• Real-time incident alerts and fleet utilization reporting.

"Our industry depends on real-time data, not guesswork," said Pat Folan, CEO of TBS Safety. "By integrating NeboFleet’s technology, we’re giving operators the tools to track their fleets with precision, eliminate manual logs and enhance operational control.”



