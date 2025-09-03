Genting Dream Cruise Ship Saves Individual Adrift off Malacca

The cruise ship Genting Dream has rescued a person from a small boat in distress in the Straits of Malacca during a voyage from Singapore to Phuket, operator Dream Cruises informed.

The crew spotted an individual signaling for help and launched a rescue operation, bringing the person safely onboard on the morning of September 3.

The rescued individual received food, refreshments, and a medical assessment from the ship’s medical team, and is reported to be in stable condition.

Dream Cruises said it is coordinating with authorities to arrange the individual’s safe transfer to shore.

“Ensuring safety at sea is our foremost duty. I am proud of the captain and crew’s vigilance and professionalism in carrying out this successful rescue,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.