George Whittier Returns to CEO Role at Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) announced that George Whittier is returning to lead FMD as its Chief Executive Officer.

Across the defense and industrial sectors, Whittier is recognized as a trusted and highly respected leader. Having spent more than a decade at FMD, including six years as its CEO, Whittier is situated to lead the company through this pivotal period as he brings a deep understanding of the business and its critical role within the defense industrial base.

“Fairbanks Morse has been integral to America’s industrial and defense strength for more than a century, and I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team and company forward,” Whittier said. “The maritime defense sector is where my heart has always been, and I look forward to working alongside our team to build on this legacy, strengthen our role in the American industrial base, and lead the company into its next phase of growth.”

Whittier brings a combination of strategic vision, commercial expertise, and operational discipline, along with extensive relationships across industry and government. Throughout his career, including leadership roles at Precision Castparts Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation and The Morey Corporation, he has consistently aligned strategy with execution, built high-performing teams and organizations, and delivered sustained growth.