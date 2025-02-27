Marine Link
GEOS Scoops $21M in Vessel Contracts with ‘Tier 1 International Majors’

February 27, 2025

Energy Passion PSV (Credit: GEOS)

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has signed new vessel contracts and extended the previous ones, securing $21 million, as well as additional $21.7 million for the option period.

GEOS concluded a firm contract for the Energy Duchess Multi-Purpose Support Vessel (MPSV) which will run until September 1, 2025, with one six-month option.

Also, the company secured a contract extension for the Energy Passion Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) until March 1, 2026, which includes one 12-month option.

In addition, GEOS concluded firm term on the Energy Paradise or Pace PSV vessel until April 16, 2026 with one 12-month option.

According to GEOS, the contracts with Tier 1 international majors have already started.

"We are very pleased to secure these contracts provides a solid backlog for GEOS. The awarded contracts underscore the company's strong standing as a supplier of quality tonnage to Tier 1 clients,” GEOS said in a statement.

