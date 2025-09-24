German Aerospace Research Vessel taps Steerprop for Propulsion

Steerprop will deliver its new Contra-Rotating Propeller (CRP) azimuth propulsions to Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH for a new research vessel being built for the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

Measuring 48 x 11 meters, the RV will serve as a floating laboratory for maritime research, primarily to be used for research voyages lasting from one to several days in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, accommodating up to 20 people onboard.

The scope of supply from Steerprop includes two 14 CRP LM units, each rated at 750 kW and designed to Ice Class 1A standards. The new CRP design introduces pressure lubrication for smaller applications. Pressure lubrication minimizes mechanical losses, enabling mechanical efficiency up to 98.5% compared to the typical 95%, and enabling superior fuel economy and performance.