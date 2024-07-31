German Cruise Operator Picks ABB's DC Tech for Improved Safety and Efficiency

Germany-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen has retrofitted its 205-meter, 835-passenger capacity ship MS Amera with ABB’s DC technology to improve the vessel’s efficiency and lower its emissions during port calls.

The vessel is now equipped with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid power system platform and shore connection.

Following commissioning and sea trials, Amera has become the first cruise ship retrofitted with Onboard DC Grid.

The project involved the replacement of the vessel’s AC system with modern DC technology. The key benefits include safer and more efficient vessel operations thanks to the system’s high fault tolerance.

In addition, the vessel is future-proofed as it can be equipped to allow efficient integration of new, low-carbon energy sources such as batteries and fuel cells. This will also support operations in emission control areas such as the Norwegian fjords.

“We are working towards more efficient and environmentally friendly operations across our fleet and having completed the modernization of Amera together with ABB, we are confident we are on the right track to achieve this objective,” said Johannes Zurnieden, Founder and CEO, Phoenix Reisen.

ABB’s shore connection system will help Amera reduce emissions during port calls. Typically, shore connection can help to reduce daily emissions of cruise ships by 35% when they are docked eight hours per day, according to ABB.

“At ABB, we are fully committed to working with customers toward electrification. Modernization projects, in this case converting the complete power plant from AC to DC and integrating shore connection technology, play a significant part in those efforts,” added Tomas Arhippainen, Head of Marine Service and Digital, ABB Marine & Ports.