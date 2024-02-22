German Government Funds Rotor Sail Install on Baltrader Cement Carrier

The German government is providing funding to support the installation of an auxiliary wind propulsion system on board a cement carrier vessel.

Hamburg-based Baltrader Capital GmbH & Co. KG. has signed a contract with wind propulsion systems provider Norsepower for the delivery of one 24m x 4m sized rotor sail in summer 2024. The product will be fitted on the newest cement carrier of the Baltrader fleet, Cemcommander, designed by SDC Ship Design & Consultants GmbH and built by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd.

The Norsepower rotor sail is a modernized version of the Flettner rotor. It uses the ship’s electric power to actively rotate the cylinder-shaped rotor on the deck, producing powerful thrust. The product meets the funding objectives by saving fuel and thus enabling emission reductions of up to 14 percent. Wind-assisted propulsion systems like Norsepower rotor sail make a direct contribution to climate protection on the way to carbon-neutral shipping.

The rotor sail install is supported by the funding Directive “Sustainable Modernisation of Coastal Vessels” (NaMKü) of the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport. This Directive supports measures to improve the energy efficiency of coastal vessels.

Cemcommander will fly a European flag and shall be commercially operated by Baltrader Schifffahrtsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG. In charge of the vessel’s technical management is BRISE Bereederungs GmbH & Co. KG, which is acting as technical manager for the whole Baltrader fleet. The wind propulsion system will be classified by Bureau Veritas, and the ship will get the WPS2 class notation.

Kai-Erik Clemmesen, the Managing Director of Baltrader / BRISE, said, “We are looking forward to seeing our latest newbuilding being fitted with a Norsepower Rotor Sail. This proven technology will help to make a fuel-efficient state-of-the-art cement carrier even more economical and environmentally friendly. We thank Norsepower for the good cooperation to let this project become a reality.”

Tuomas Riski, the CEO of Norsepower, said, “We welcome Baltrader as our new customer! With the data collected and verified from eight ships already, Norsepower can guarantee that the performance criteria of the funding directive of NaMKü will be met. The Norsepower Rotor Sails will help to reduce the carbon footprint of the supply chain of the cement sector.”

Jukka Kuuskoski, the Chief Customer Operations Officer of Norsepower, said, “We are very happy to support the decarbonization of Baltrader operations with the innovative Norsepower Rotor Sail installation on the M/V CEMCOMMANDER. We appreciate the dedication and excellent cooperation spirit of the Baltrader / Brise team and look forward to the installation of their first unit.”