Germany: Heinrich Rönner and Lürssen Place Their Bids for FSG and Nobiskrug Shipyards

The future of the two insolvent German shipyards, Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) and Nobiskrug, looks brighter as Lürssen Group moves to place a formal bid to take over the facilities of the Nobiskrug shipyard, while Heinrich Rönner Group agrees to buy the FSG.

The insolvency administrators, Christoph Morgen of Brinkmann & Partner and Hendrik Gittermann of REIMER, said they would accept the offers in the week following the official opening of insolvency proceedings.

Lürssen, based in Bremen, plans to integrate Nobiskrug into its Lürssen-Kröger shipyard operations in Rendsburg, while Rönner, from Bremerhaven, will oversee the completion of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered RoRo ferry at FSG for Australian shipping company SeaRoad, following the completion of the takeover.

More than 95% of the 500 employees of both shipyards have agreed to transition into a transfer company set up to facilitate workforce restructuring.





Government and Industry Support





Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther and State Secretary for Economic Affairs Julia Carstens attended a staff meeting at the Flensburg shipyard, where the Rönner Group’s owners introduced themselves to employees.

“We have secured two renowned strategic investors for FSG and Nobiskrug within just seven weeks,” said insolvency administrator Morgen. “Technical preparations for the resumption of shipyard operations in Flensburg will begin next week.”

SeaRoad Chairman Chas Kelly, who traveled from Tasmania to Germany for the announcement, confirmed his company had commissioned Rönner to complete the ship’s construction in Flensburg.

Michael Schmidt, chairman of the IG Metall Flensburg trade union, welcomed the development. “FSG can now prove once again that it is capable of handling complex shipbuilding projects like the LNG RoRo ferry for SeaRoad,” he said.

German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association (VSM) has welcome the announcement, stating the acquisitions of FSG and the Nobiskrug shipyards send a strong signal for the future of Germany’s maritime industry.

"With this commitment, the German industry reinforces what VSM has always emphasized: Every dock, every quay edge, and every square meter of heavy-duty space is essential. The long-running saga that caused so much frustration in Flensburg and Rendsburg is now over – and customers can once again look forward to outstanding ships."

“This development demonstrates that German shipbuilding remains resilient even in challenging times,” said Reinhard Lüken, Managing Director of the VSM.





Operational Challenges Remain

Despite the agreements, both shipyards require significant investment before they can return to full operational capacity, the administrators said. Pending tasks include obtaining technical certifications, facility renovations, equipment installations, and materials procurement.

The transfer company, effective from February 1, will support employees during the transition and provide retraining opportunities, according to administrators.





RoRo Ferry to be Deliver to SeaRod





The LNG-powered RoRo ferry, designated Newbuild 784 for SeaRoad, will be 210 meters long, with a width of 29.3 meters and a gross tonnage of 43,100.

It will be powered by two main engines with a combined output of 20,600 kilowatts, achieving a maximum speed of 22.5 knots. The vessel will have a cargo capacity of 4,227 lane meters, including space for 101 passenger vehicles.