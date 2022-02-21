Gibbs & Cox Wins Navy Deal Worth Up to $319 Million

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox Inc. has won a contract to support surface combatant ship design and engineering efforts for the U.S. Navy’s Future Surface Combatant Force, the Pentagon announced.

Under the deal, Gibbs & Cox will primarily support of the DDG(X) program, as well as other emerging ship concepts, and it will also conduct feasibility studies as part of supporting the broader Navy fleet.

The $29,561,327 cost-plus-award-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command and includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $318,742,913. This contract was competitively procured, and Gibbs & Cox was the sole bidder.

Work will be performed in Arlington, Va. (50%); and Washington, D.C. (50%), and is expected to be completed by February 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2027.