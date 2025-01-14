Gibdock Yachting launched for luxury refit market

Gibdock has announced the launch of Gibdock Yachting as a dedicated division focusing on a key area of business growth for the Gibraltar ship repair and maintenance yard.

Gibdock Yachting will build on Gibdock’s long-standing expertise in maintaining and refitting superyachts. It will also work in a strategic partnership with BWA Yachting - the world’s largest superyacht agency and yachting services provider – to communicate the yard’s reputation for high quality and on time redelivery.

“Gibdock Yachting will bring unparalleled dedication and professionalism to every project, ranging from routine maintenance and certification dockings to large-scale refits, offering yacht managers and owners the quality of work and time management service levels available to a top-class repair yard,” said John Barnard, Commercial Director at Gibdock.

“Our experienced and knowledgeable team of Ships Managers routinely plan for delivery of complex works on schedule and on budget. Each project is personalized to the clients’ needs, and executed with precision and efficiency, with communication as the backbone of all assignments.”

Temperate weather that supports year-round work, proximity to yachting hubs and a location at the gateway to the Mediterranean are “natural” advantages, not least for vessels switching seasonally between the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, added Barnard. “Customers also benefit from excellent transport connections, including an international airport 15 minutes from the docks.”

Working together, Gibdock Yachting and BWA Yachting will develop comprehensive, all-in-one solutions that are tailored to meet every superyacht service need. Operating through over 90 owned agencies across more than 25 countries, BWA Yachting supports captains, managers, and crew by streamlining operations and meeting the growing demands of managing modern superyachts.

Gibdock Yachting offers a full range of expertise to fully service super yachts, including: topsides and underwater coating; shaft, rudder and propeller works; propulsion systems maintenance works; and main engine overhaul to name a few. It also has an extensive network of specialized sub-contractors available to undertake interior refurbishment, electrical, and communications systems work.