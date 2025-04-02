Stena Line Introduces Wind-Assist RoRo Concept

Stena Line has announced the concept for a new generation vessel: Stena Futuro, a 240-meter-long roro intended for transporting semi-trailers and cars.

The hull and superstructure have been optimized to achieve the most efficient use of cargo space possible. At the same time, low weight and optimized hydro- and aerodynamics are central to achieving low fuel consumption.

In addition to the vessel’s design, Stena Futuro will be equipped with technology to limit its environmental footprint. The vessel will have hybrid propulsion, batteries and engines with low fuel consumption that can run on several different fuels. The battery system makes it ready to partly operate the vessel on electricity alone, for example, when entering and leaving ports. Solar panels will also contribute to the ship’s electricity needs.

The hull of Stena Futuro will also be equipped with an air lubrication system. A waste heat recovery system will make it possible to reuse the hot exhaust gases from the ship’s engines to meet other onboard heating needs as well as supporting electric power generation.

The developed concept for Stena Futuro also includes four 40-meter-tall wing sails, which can be retracted when needed — for example, when passing under a bridge. Recently, Stena’s developers, together with the Swedish research institute RISE, have conducted tests and simulations of the sails’ usage to document both energy savings and how the sails affect the ship’s maneuverability and safety. The tests showed that Stena Futuro’s sails could potentially result in as much as 15% fuel savings.

“The mission is to develop the most efficient and competitive vessel possible for a specific cargo capacity, using today’s available technology. The goal is for the vessel to have the lowest fuel consumption on the market,” says Nicolas Bathfield, Project Manager at Stena Teknik, who has been involved in developing the concept.

The ship design will play a vital part for Stena Lines future tonnage planning the coming years. Currently, there is no finalized plan for the production of Stena Futuro.



