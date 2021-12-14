Gladding-Hearn Delivers Completely Refitted Ferry to Bermuda

Resolute, one of two high-speed passenger catamarans delivered by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, to the Government of Bermuda, Ministry on Transport in 2002, has returned to service after a compete refit. In turn, the vessel’s sister ship, Serenity, has been delivered to the shipyard for the same types of upgrades — scheduled for completion by next March.

Designed by Incat Design (currently Incat Crowther), Resolute carries 250 passengers. It measures 84 feet (27.7m) long, 30 feet (9.2m) abeam and draws 5.3 feet (1.6m).

Among the myriad items that were removed, repaired or replaced were the vessel’s twin 956 Bhp MTU 12V2000 engines with new 1205 Bhp, MTU 10V2000M72 engines, controls and monitoring systems. With new mechanical and electrical support systems, shafts, seals and bearings, the engines are paired with new ZF gears to turn five-bladed Ni-Br-Al propellers. Each hull was equipped with a new Northern Lights 40kW generator, along with new mechanical and electrical support systems. The existing hydraulic steering was replaced with a new Kobelt hydraulic system. The repowered ferry has a service speed of 27 knots with a fully-loaded deadweight of 20 metric tonnes at a conservative 85% power.

The passenger accommodations were completely refreshed and updated. In the main cabin with seating for 110 passengers, the Beurteaux seats were reupholstered, interior bulkheads relined and the carpeting replaced. New Dampa Marine ceiling tiles replaced the old linear panel ceiling. All the windows were replaced. Throughout the vessel the AC and DC lighting were replaced with LED lighting. The existing 150,000 Btu HVAC system received new condensers and evaporators. The two passenger heads were completely refitted with new fixtures and linings, and the black- and grey-water-holding capacity increased to comply with zero discharge requirements.

With seating for 98 passengers on the partially-covered second deck, the seats were removed and reupholstered.

A new integrated audio/visual passenger information system was installed in the passenger accommodation spaces, and a new CCTV security system was installed to monitor the entire vessel from the wheelhouse.

New electronics include Simrad GPS/radar, Kongsberg AIS and a Furuno loud hailer.

The vessel’s exterior paint was completely recoated with a new livery.

The refit was managed on behalf of the Bermuda Government by its Marine and Port Services staff, and inspected to Lloyd’s Register class.