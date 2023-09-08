Glamox to Install LED Lighting on Eight PGS Seismic Vessels

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has won a contract from the Norwegian marine seismic survey firm PGS to provide marine LED lighting for eight of its seismic data acquisition vessels.

This first phase of the retrofit project will involve replacing fluorescent tube lighting with around 2,500 marine-certified LED luminaires fitted on the exterior and interior of the eight vessels. PGS’s switch to energy-efficient LED lighting is being driven by its desire to comply with emission reduction targets, new regulations, and its own sustainability targets, Glamox said.

The LED luminaires will be fitted into eight vessels that operate worldwide: Ramform Vanguard, Atlas, Titan, Hyperion, Tethys, Victory , Sovereign, and PGS Apollo.

The interior lighting will cover areas such as the bridge, crew quarters, corridors, gangways, stairwells, ladders, and communal areas. Exterior lighting also includes floodlights and emergency lighting. The specialist luminaires are marine-certified and capable of withstanding the harshest of conditions, Glamox said.

“The retrofit of these vessels with energy-efficient LED luminaires should enable us to save energy used for lighting by as much as 60 percent,” said Olaf Brunstad, VP Fleet Management, PGS. “It is the first phase of a major retrofit project which will be ongoing until 2025. Eventually, we aim to retrofit each vessel with around 2,500 new luminaires. This initiative contributes to our goal to reduce our emissions by 75 percent and achieve a Net Zero carbon footprint by 2050.

"Our highly energy efficient lighting is helping customers to reduce the carbon footprint of their vessels. It is the low-hanging fruit when it comes to saving energy and directly supports the sustainability efforts of vessel owners,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO, Glamox. “The recent emission reduction targets from the International Maritime Organization and the phase-out of fluorescent lighting due to EU directives, add extra impetus to major retrofit projects across the maritime industry.”

The International Maritime Organization has set a goal for Net Zero emissions from shipping by 2050 and a reduction of GHG emissions of 70 percent - striving for 80 percent - by 2040, compared to 2008 levels.

Also, from 1 January 2023, it became mandatory for all ships to calculate their attained Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) to measure their energy efficiency and to initiate the collection of data for the reporting of their annual operational carbon intensity indicator (CII) and CII rating.

Unrelated to the above initiatives, the EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances directive is phasing the most common types of fluorescent tube lighting – providing yet another reason to switch to LED lighting.

The LED retrofits will be undertaken during normal operations and are expected to be completed in 2025.