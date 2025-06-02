GLO Marine to Upgrade Hydraulic System on Bluewater’s FPSO

Retrofit specialist GLO Marine has secured hydraulic system upgrade job on Bluewater’s Haewene Brim floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, following the successful delivery of the project’s first phase.

The contract builds on the collaboration between GLO Marine and Bluewater in Phase 1 of the FPSO upgrade program, where GLO Marine delivered the full feasibility and engineering scope, including detailed technical analysis, prototype validation, and a complete set of engineering deliverables.

Aa part of the second phase, GLO Marine will deliver detailed engineering, manufacturing, testing, delivery, and offshore installation and commissioning of the FPSO’s hydraulic system.

GLO Marine has been appointed as the main integrator and project manager, with responsibility for complete execution.

The scope includes the supply and integration of new hydraulic deck boxes, a PLC-controlled unit with HMI, solenoid cabinets, a new bridge console, and all class-approved documentation and procedures. System testing, FAT validation, software development, and offshore commissioning are also managed entirely by the GLO Marine team.

The hydraulic system upgrade is part of Bluewater’s broader asset life extension strategy for the Haewene Brim FPSO. It is designed to ensure at least ten more years of safe, reliable operation, with modular components and built-in diagnostics for easier maintenance and fault tracing.

“When you’re working on aging infrastructure like FPSOs, problem-solving in real time and aligning with client constraints are critical. That’s what our teams are built to do. We’re more than an execution partner - we work alongside clients to anticipate issues and deliver practical solutions,” said Alin Pohilca, Operations Director at GLO Marine

Since 1999, the Hæwene Brim Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) installation has been operational at the Pierce field in the UK sector of the North Sea for client Shell UK Exploration & Production. Bluewater purchased the Hæwene Brim in 2001.

The Pierce oil field is located in Block 23/22a and lies 165 miles (265km) East of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Central North Sea area of the UK Continental Shelf, in water depths of approximately 262 feet (85 m).

The field was discovered in 1975, with first oil achieved in February 1999. Ithaca Energy acquired its 7.48% non-operated working interest in the Pierce field from Sumitomo Corporation in July 2014, while Shell holds the remining 92.52% stake.

The field is developed by subsea wells tied into the Haewene Brim FPSO vessel, while the oil is exported directly to market via shuttle tankers.