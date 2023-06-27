Global Campaign Launched to Boost Seafarer Recruitment

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has launched a video titled ‘An Adventurous Spirit’, signifying the start of a global campaign to address the seafarer shortage.

‘An Adventurous Spirit’ is the result of collaboration between ICS and its network of members to produce a resource that the shipping industry can use in its recruitment efforts. The 10-minute video was produced using first-party testimonials gathered from current seafarers who shared insight into what their roles entail, speaking openly about the benefits and challenges of working at sea.

An estimated 90,000 STCW certified officers are needed by 2026 to operate the world merchant fleet.

‘An Adventurous Spirit’ has been created in response to this challenge to urgently recruit more people to the industry and keep global trade moving.

Nirmalesh Chandra Nirmal, 2nd Officer, Fleet Management Ltd, Hong Kong, SAR, who features in the film, said: “Seafaring is a challenging career, but the rewards are great. You will have opportunities for growth that can see you climb the career ladder, progressing to more senior roles at sea or transitioning to roles on land and making friends and memories that will last you a lifetime.”

Natalie Shaw, Director of Employment Affairs, International Chamber of Shipping, said: “The shipping industry, like many other industries, is facing a recruitment crisis. We wanted to set shipping apart from these other industries by showing what an attractive career seafaring is. What makes this video unique is that we are hearing from seafarers themselves, talking openly about their jobs, the challenges, and the opportunities.”

An Adventurous Spirit from ICS on Vimeo.












