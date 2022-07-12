Marine Link
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Global Ports Terminates Sale Talks with Shipping Firm MSC

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 12, 2022

(Photo: Global Ports Holding)

(Photo: Global Ports Holding)

Global Ports Holding Plc said on Tuesday it had terminated talks with Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company which had approached the world's largest cruise port operator to acquire it, adding it was confident about its strategic direction.

SAS Shipping Agencies, a unit of MSC confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Global Ports, which is owned by Turkish businessman Mehmet Kutman.

Shares of London-listed GPH were down 16.7% at 95 pence as of 1115 GMT.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shanima A; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week