Global Ro-Ro Community Develops GHG Calculation Guidelines

May 27, 2025

Source: ClassNK

The Global Ro-Ro Community including Eastern Car Liner, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and ClassNK have developed guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity for ro-ro ships in conjunction with the international non-profit organization Smart Freight Centre.

The guidelines introduce a common calculation method, enabling shippers to accurately measure Scope 3 emissions.

The standard calculation model complies with the ISO 14083 and Global Logistics Emissions Council framework.

