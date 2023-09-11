Global Transport Solutions Acquires Ship Spare Logistics

Global Transport Solutions (GTS), a logistics service provider specialized in supply chain solutions for the maritime industry (through the brand Marinetrans), has acquired Ship Spares Logistics (SSL) (formerly part of Burando Maritime Services), a marine logistics specialist providing barge deliveries, warehouse consolidation and freight forwarding services. The combination of the two companies will elevate service offerings in marine spare parts logistics, creating a synergy that leverages the combined strengths, culture, and international network of both companies.

“With a shared vision and complementing strengths, this collaboration with SSL is a natural progression. Together, we are able to redefine service standards in marine spare parts logistics, offering an even more comprehensive and integrated service portfolio to our clients at Marinetrans that is unrivalled in the industry. The acquisition of SSL reinforces our last-mile service offering, giving our clients a wider range of options” remarked John Burgstra, co-CEO at GTS

Leo Faasse, managing director at SSL, said, “Joining hands with GTS feels like coming together with a trusted friend. The existing relationships and cultural synergy between our teams will surely translate into a successful and fruitful partnership, offering unmatched value to our clients.”

The co-CEO of Burando Maritime Services, Andreas Drenthen, said, “This transaction allows SSL to join forces with a long-standing partner, GTS, and offer its clients an international proposition. We believe this strategic move will unlock new potential and opportunities for both companies, and we are excited to see where this collaboration leads.”