GNV Trials RINA’s Voyage Optimization Tool Onboard GNV Polaris Vessel

Italian shipping company GNV (Grandi Navi Veloci) has selected RINA’s SERTICA Performance for the latest addition to its fleet, the GNV Polaris, starting right away by testing the ship during its inaugural voyage from China to Italy.

The tool for monitoring operational data on ships allows efficient energy consumption management and the optimization of performance.

Thanks to the system, GNV has identified two optimal operating scenarios allowing for the lowest Specific Fuel Consumption, and a predictive model that serves as both a benchmark and a simulator for future operations.

This advanced system functions as a real-time data collector recording, through a network of sensors installed on board, key parameters such as fuel consumption and the power of diesel generators and engines.

While its primary focus is on monitoring energy expenditure, the collected data allows for the calculation of the ship's actual efficiency, providing a comprehensive view of its operational performance to the crew onboard and the onshore management.

During the GNV Polaris’ voyage, various operational scenarios were simulated at different speeds and configurations, such as alternating the use of diesel generators and shaft generators, to identify the most efficient solutions in terms of fuel consumption.

Subsequently, the operational setup for the Genoa-Palermo route was tested, verifying the consistency between the sea trial results and the forecasts. The analysis confirmed the system's accuracy, allowing for the definition of the optimal configuration to reduce fuel consumption.

The project also includes the development of predictive models using machine learning techniques.

“We are investing in energy management systems that leverage digital technologies to optimize energy use on board its vessels. This helps in reducing emissions and improving overall sustainability.

“These digitalization efforts are part of GNV's broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to a more sustainable future in maritime transport,” said Ivana Melillo, Energy Efficiency Director at GNV said.