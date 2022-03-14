Golden Energy Offshore Bags Term Deal for Warm-stacked PSV

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Golden Energy Offshore Services has secured a term contract for the Energy Scout platform supply vessel.

According to the company, the reactivation process has started as the vessel has been in warm lay-up for 16 months, due to the downturn in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ålesund-based Golden Energy Offshore Services did not say who the client was, apart from saying it was "a first-class international operator."

Under the contract, the vessel's work scope will include survey, geotechnical, geophysical & IMR duties.

"Golden Energy Offshore AS has now secured term contracts for 4 of its 4 vessels and has well in excess of 90% utilization until Q4-22, in an improving market," the company said.

According to available info, the vessel last worked for Halliburton in 2020, providing general supply duties.