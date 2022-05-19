Golden Energy Offshore Looking to Power Vessels with Hydrogen

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Golden Energy Offshore has signed a letter of intent with Gen2 Energy to explore the use and availability of hydrogen-based fuel on vessels in its fleet.

"We hope that Golden Energy Offshore and Gen2 Energy together can find zero-emissions solutions that are attractive to our customers and capable of being implemented both on existing vessels in the fleet and newbuilds. The markets we are serving are increasingly demanding the most environmentally friendly solutions as using hydrogen, including methanol and ammonia. Teaming up with Gen2 Energy may enable us to provide solutions even beyond our high green standard.”, says Per Ivar Fagervoll CEO of Golden Energy Offshore.

Golden Energy Offshore said it was actively pursuing environmentally friendly solutions.

"The signing of this letter of intent marks another step in Golden Energy Offshore’s communicated strategy towards the green shift. We have defined Sustainability Development Goals and the work we will now commence together with Gen2 Energy is a next step in the same direction”, says Fagervoll.

Gen2 Energy plans to produce green hydrogen suitable for maritime use and to be part of a process of establishing the needed bunkering infrastructure for fuelling all type of vessels with green hydrogen.

"The maritime sector is a growing and promising market for green hydrogen products, and Gen2 Energy is well-positioned to supply this market with green hydrogen as fuel," the company said.

"The positive dialogue and collaboration with Golden Energy Offshore confirms the strong interest in finding solutions for using green hydrogen as fuel in maritime transport. We believe hydrogen for maritime application is a fuel for the future, as it can both reduce CO2 emissions significantly and it could be provided at cost-competitive levels against fossil-based fuel”, says Jonas Meyer, CEO of Gen2 Energy.



