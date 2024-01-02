Golden Ocean Names Svensen CEO

Oslo-headquartered dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group announced its board has appointed Lars-Christian Svensen as CEO, effective January 1, 2024.

Svensen had been serving as interim CEO following the resignation of the company's previous CEO, Ulrik Andersen, in June 2023.

Svensen joined Golden Ocean as chief commercial officer in December 2020 and was previously senior vice president in Norway and president of U.S. trading activities in Seattle for Western Bulk. Before that, he was a downstream analyst for Petredec and a tanker broker for Cmarine Services PTE Ltd. in Singapore. Svensen holds a shipping degree from Merkantilt Institutt of Norway.

Ola Lorentzon, chairman of the board, said, "The board is delighted to have appointed Lars-Christian Svensen, who has demonstrated his abilities serving as Interim CEO. We are confident Lars-Christian will be successful in his work, building shareholder value for Golden Ocean."

Svensen said, “I would like to thank the board for the confidence and continued support. With the rest of the Golden Ocean team, I endeavor to keep driving us forward and to maintain our position as industry leaders.”