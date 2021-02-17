Gonzalez Joins Elliott Bay Design Group

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) said it has hired Jasmine Gonzalez as a senior project coordinator. Gonzalez will support multiple departments with project execution and development of enhanced business reporting and procedures. She reports to the Chief Financial Officer and is positioned in Seattle.

Gonzalez brings a broad background of marine industry knowledge and experience gained through previous employment at a Pacific Northwest tug and barge operator, a shipyard and a salvage company. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Maritime Academy and is an active member and former board member of the Seattle Propeller Club.