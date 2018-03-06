GoodBulk Adds Another Capesize
GoodBulk an owner and operator of dry bulk vessels announced that it took delivery of the Aquasurfer, a 2013 built Capesize vessel of 178,854 dwt built by South Korean Sungdong.
