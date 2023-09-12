Gosport Ferry Undergoes Genset Overhaul

Royston’s specialist marine engineering team has completed essential repair and a service work on a power plant system used onboard a south coast of England ferry.

The 32-meter-long Spirit of Portsmouth, which carries pedestrians and cyclists between Gosport and Portsmouth in Hampshire, has had one of its aft Cummins 6BT generator sets overhauled by Royston engineers at the company’s North East of England workshop facility.

This involved a full engine strip down with service work completed on essential parts. The cylinder block was cleaned and inspected with a comprehensive report completed detailing calibration details including OEM tolerances. A full dynamo test was also carried out over several hours as part of a rebuild schedule that featured power plant run up and full testing.

The unit, which is being held in storage by ferry operator Gosport Ferry Co Ltd, will be reinstalled at next planned service interval, replacing the current in situ power plant. This latter unit will then be sent to Royston also for any necessary repair and service work, ensuring the engine overhaul cycle continues.

Philip Theobald, port captain at Gosport Ferry Co. Ltd, said, “Royston has delivered a fast, efficient and excellent service for us. They have ensured the power plant is serviced and operational to the very highest standards and will be available for full reinstallation come the next service interval.”

The work was carried out by Royston’s marine engineering specialists at its engineering and repair workshop in Walker on Tyneside.