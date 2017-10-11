Gothenburg Port Extends Discount Period for Vessels

Gothenburg Port Authority has opted to keep the Port Tariff unchanged for the third year in succession. The charges for 2018 will thus be on the same level as 2015.

Port charges are levied on all vessels that call at the Port of Gothenburg. The charges are based on vessel type and gross tonnage, and are used to finance a range of activities, including fairway maintenance, traffic information and port safety.

The Port of Gothenburg has opted for the third year in succession not to increase the charges set out in the Port Tariff.

“By doing so, we are seeking to boost growth in industry, shipping and port operations. At the same time, we want to be part of the effort to curb rising logistics costs for our stakeholders,” said Magnus Kårestedt, Gothenburg Port Authority Chief Executive.

According to Kårestedt, the company has managed to avoid the need for tariff increases through good cost control. Hopefully this will inspire other companies and organisations involved in logistics operations to review their charges.

“If we all share the responsibility for making logistics more cost effective, this will prove crucial to our stakeholders' competitiveness.”

A system is already in place whereby good environmental performance is rewarded with a discount on the port charge at the Port of Gothenburg. Two globally recognised indexes are used as a basis for the discount system, for which one-third of vessels that call at the port are eligible. Vessels that switch to running on liquefied natural gas, LNG, receive a further discount.

“We expect a significant rise next year in calls by vessels running on LNG, and there will be a resulting rise in the number that qualify for our LNG discount. The transition that is taking place is encouraging, and we look forward to welcoming more LNG-powered vessels to the port with a 20 per cent discount per call,” said Magnus Kårestedt.

New for this year is that we will be extending the discount period for calls by cruise ships, which will now run through to the end of December. Hopefully this will lead to more calls and in turn more cruise passengers enjoying their Christmas shopping in the true Gothenburg spirit.