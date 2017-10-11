Marine Link
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Maritime Policy for Good Governance

October 11, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The latest in a series of workshops around the world to provide training in the development, adoption and updating of a National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) has been held in Bangkok, Thailand (9-11 October). 

 
The event highlighted the importance of a national maritime transport policy as a good mechanism for improved maritime governance in a sustainable manner.
 
The Marine Department of Thailand hosted the workshop, which was facilitated by Jonathan Pace and Josephine Uranza from International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Professor Max Mejia and Associate Professor George Theocharidis from the World Maritime University (WMU). 
 
Forty participants with a role to play in the preparation of a NMTP were exposed to the objectives, development process, content, implementation, and updating of such a policy.
 
On the margins of the workshop, the IMO/WMU team met  Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport of Thailand, and discussed the benefits of developing a NMTP and other matters of mutual interest. 
 
During the meeting, Minister Termpittayapaisith reiterated Thailand’s commitment to implementing IMO global maritime standards.
 
