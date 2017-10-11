Maritime Policy for Good Governance

The latest in a series of workshops around the world to provide training in the development, adoption and updating of a National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) has been held in Bangkok, Thailand (9-11 October).

The event highlighted the importance of a national maritime transport policy as a good mechanism for improved maritime governance in a sustainable manner.

Forty participants with a role to play in the preparation of a NMTP were exposed to the objectives, development process, content, implementation, and updating of such a policy.

On the margins of the workshop, the IMO/WMU team met Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport of Thailand, and discussed the benefits of developing a NMTP and other matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Minister Termpittayapaisith reiterated Thailand’s commitment to implementing IMO global maritime standards.