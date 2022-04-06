Grays Harbor Maintenance Dredging Planned

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District said it plans to conduct Grays Harbor maintenance dredging in the Outer Harbor beginning April 12.

The USACE hopper dredge Yaquina is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor of Grays Harbor around April 12 and will dredge approximately 17 days.

Another USACE hopper dredge Essayons is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor April 21 and will dredge approximately 23 days.

Dredging work will be performed continuously, 24 hours per day and seven days per week, with all work concluded no later than May 30, 2022.

Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, Pt. Chehalis, and South reaches. The goal is to dredge approximately 1,000,000 cubic yards, with 600,000 cubic yards placed in the South Beach Beneficial Use site (SBBUS), the Corps said. The remaining material will be placed in either the Half Moon Bay Beneficial Use Site (HMBUS) or the Pt. Chehalis Disposal Sites (PCDS).

The Corps has asked fishermen and crabbers to clear the work areas, including the navigation channel, access lane, and target placement sites, of fishing and crabbing activity and gear during the dredging to avoid potential damage.