Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.5 million tons in November, an increase of 1.5 percent from 2022. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 1.7 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 46.3 million tons, an increase of 20.8 percent compared to the same point in 2022.

Through November iron ore loadings are 5 percent above their 5-year average for that timeframe.