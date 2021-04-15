Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up Slightly in March

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 1.3 million tons in March, a near match to 2020. However, loadings trailed the month’s five-year average by 13.5%, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA).

LCA, which represents the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, said the iron ore trade stands at 3.9 million tons year-to-date, an increase of 26.3% compared to last year. Iron ore shipments are 12.2% ahead of their five-year average for the first three months of the year.

"We continue to rebound from the pandemic, and indications are looking good that iron ore will continue to be strong throughout 2021, pending any unforeseen circumstances," said Eric Peace, LCA's director of operations and communications.