Great Lakes Limestone Up 10.7% in October

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in October, an increase of 10.7% compared to a year ago, according to latest figures from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Limestone cargos were also above the month’s five-year average by 10.9%.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 3.2 million tons, an increase of 9.7%, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 736,157 tons, an increase of 15.3%, LCA said.

Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 25 million tons, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2021, LCA said. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 19.9 million tons, an increase of 2.2%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 5.1 million tons, a decrease of 1.1%.