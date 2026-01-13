Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2025
Limestone shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 26.6 million tons in 2025, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to the previous year. 2025’s loadings were below the trade’s 5-year average by 6.7 percent.
Shipments from U.S. quarries decreased 5 percent from 2024 to 21.7 million tons. Loadings from U.S. quarries were also 5 percent below their 5-year average.
2025 shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 4.9 million tons, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to 2024 and 13.9 percent below the 5-year average.
GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: DECEMBER 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Average
U.S. Ports
847,215
1,323,849
1,079,583
1,646,093
874,939
1,112,510
1,154,336
Canadian Ports
276,112
205,840
163,913
331,833
257,370
232,451
247,014
Total
1,123,327
1,529,689
1,243,496
1,977,926
1,132,309
1,344,961
1,401,349
YEAR-TO-DATE 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2020
2021
2022
2023*
2024
2025
Average
U.S. Ports
21,089,508
23,492,512
23,041,015
23,635,342
22,824,261
21,683,733
22,816,528
Canadian Ports
5,510,556
6,024,618
5,752,246
5,755,414
5,429,080
4,903,496
5,694,383
Total
26,600,064
29,517,130
28,793,261
29,390,756
28,253,341
26,587,229
28,510,910
*Revised 7/11/24
U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).