Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2025

January 13, 2026

Limestone shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 26.6 million tons in 2025, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to the previous year.  2025’s loadings were below the trade’s 5-year average by 6.7 percent.

Shipments from U.S. quarries decreased 5 percent from 2024 to 21.7 million tons.  Loadings from U.S. quarries were also 5 percent below their 5-year average.

2025 shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 4.9 million tons, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to 2024 and 13.9 percent below the 5-year average.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: DECEMBER 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Average
2020-2024

U.S. Ports

847,215

1,323,849

1,079,583

1,646,093

874,939

1,112,510

1,154,336

Canadian Ports

276,112

205,840

163,913

331,833

257,370

232,451

247,014

Total

1,123,327

1,529,689

1,243,496

1,977,926

1,132,309

1,344,961

1,401,349

 

YEAR-TO-DATE 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2020

2021

2022

2023*

2024

2025

Average
2020-2024

U.S. Ports

21,089,508

23,492,512

23,041,015

23,635,342

22,824,261

21,683,733

22,816,528

Canadian Ports

5,510,556

6,024,618

5,752,246

5,755,414

5,429,080

4,903,496

5,694,383

Total

26,600,064

29,517,130

28,793,261

29,390,756

28,253,341

26,587,229

28,510,910

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI.  Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

