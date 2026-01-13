Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2025

Limestone shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 26.6 million tons in 2025, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to the previous year. 2025’s loadings were below the trade’s 5-year average by 6.7 percent.

Shipments from U.S. quarries decreased 5 percent from 2024 to 21.7 million tons. Loadings from U.S. quarries were also 5 percent below their 5-year average.

2025 shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 4.9 million tons, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to 2024 and 13.9 percent below the 5-year average.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: DECEMBER 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Average

2020-2024 U.S. Ports 847,215 1,323,849 1,079,583 1,646,093 874,939 1,112,510 1,154,336 Canadian Ports 276,112 205,840 163,913 331,833 257,370 232,451 247,014 Total 1,123,327 1,529,689 1,243,496 1,977,926 1,132,309 1,344,961 1,401,349

YEAR-TO-DATE 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2020 2021 2022 2023* 2024 2025 Average

2020-2024 U.S. Ports 21,089,508 23,492,512 23,041,015 23,635,342 22,824,261 21,683,733 22,816,528 Canadian Ports 5,510,556 6,024,618 5,752,246 5,755,414 5,429,080 4,903,496 5,694,383 Total 26,600,064 29,517,130 28,793,261 29,390,756 28,253,341 26,587,229 28,510,910

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).