Great Lakes Limestone Trade Slides

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.1 million tons in June, a decrease of 17.6% from a year ago, according to latest figures published by trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). This June’s loadings were also below the month’s five-year average by 17.4%.

Loadings out of U.S. quarries totaled 2.5 million tons, a decrease of 15.2% compared to last year, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 610,702 tons, a decrease of 26.4%, LCA said.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at nearly 8.1 million tons, a decrease of 16.9% compared to 2022. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries decreased by 15.8 %from a year ago. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 1.6 million tons, a decrease of 21.2%.