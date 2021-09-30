Great Lakes Shipyard Wins $1.9 Million in Government Contracts

Great Lakes Shipyard, a division of The Great Lakes Towing Company, has recently been awarded government contracts amounting to more than $1.9 million.

The contracts, which could be valued at nearly $2.5 million if all options are exercised, include haul out, maintenance, and repair work of the following vessels: U.S. Coast Guard: Cutter KATMAI BAY; and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Detroit District Floating Plant (Tug DEMOLEN and Crane Barge VELER); and Buffalo District Barge BC6214.

Great Lakes Shipyard is a regular provider of maintenance and repair services to the federal government, particularly the USCG and USACE Great Lakes vessel fleets. The vessels are “repeat customers” and were at Great Lakes Shipyard for their last routine drydockings back in 2016.

“These are some of our favorite projects to have in the shipyard. We have great working relationships with the Coast Guard and the Army Corps, and the contracts help keep our crews busy with steady work,” said Dan Keith, Project Manager.

The Shipyard will utilize its new 900-ton Marine Travelift to haul out the vessels and barges and perform the work simultaneously. For a short period, all four vessels will be on drydock in the yard at the same time. Most of the work will be completed before the end of November.