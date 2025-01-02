Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System Issues Notice to Shipping

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System as amended a Planned Outage at Lock 7.

Mariners are advised of a revision to the preplanned closure at Lock 7 for the replacement of Gates 1 and 2. Due to environmental conditions, the closure will begin one day later. The details are as follows:

Dates: January 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2025

Time: 08:00 to 18:00 each day (10-hour window)

During these periods, the lock will be unavailable for transit.

Any deviation from the above schedule will be communicated via major delay communication.