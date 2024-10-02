Greece Joins Clean Energy Marine Hubs Project

The Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) project has welcomed the government of Greece, a nation that represents 20% of global shipping.

The initiative aims to accelerate and de-risk the production, transport and use of low-carbon fuels that will be transported by shipping for the world.

Greece joins the governments of Brazil, UAE, Canada, Norway, Uruguay and Panama, as supporters of this first of its kind cross sectoral public-private platform.

Other new partners include ABS, Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, OCIMF and the World Economic Forum.

Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Greece, Christos Stylianides, stated that: “Greece decided to join the CEM Hubs platform on the basic understanding that promoting the worldwide use and transportation of low-carbon fuels at scale is the most essential prerequisite for the energy transition of shipping. Being a traditional maritime nation with a strong interest in the provision of maritime transport services worldwide, and as a shipping hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, we will be delighted to work with all CEM Hubs partners and contribute to its objectives.”

The initiative is co-led by the governments of Canada and the UAE, with active participation from Brazil, Norway, Uruguay and Panama, and continues to build momentum. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) are also supporters of the initiative.

It is co-led by a taskforce of CEOs and is a unique partnership between the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). It is a first of its kind cross-sectoral public-private platform and was officially adopted by the Clean Energy Ministerial in July 2023.



