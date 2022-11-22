Marine Link
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Greece Mounts Rescue Operation for Boat with 500 Migrants

November 22, 2022

©Greek Coast Guard

Greece launched a major rescue operation off the island of Crete on Tuesday after a boat believed to be carrying as many as 500 migrants issued a distress signal in bad weather, the coast guard said.

Near gale force winds in the sea south of the island made the operation difficult, authorities said. Two cargo ships, one navy frigate and one tanker were assisting in the rescue.

(Reuters - Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas / Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

