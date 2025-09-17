Greece Security Council Approves Purchase of Fourth Belharra Frigate from France

Greece's security council, KYSEA, approved on Wednesday the purchase of a fourth Belharra frigate from France to modernise its armed forces and as it tries to keep pace with historic rival Turkey, two government sources told Reuters.

Greece has a long-standing dispute with its NATO ally Turkey over maritime waters, and the security council meeting comes after Ankara said it would conduct scientific research in the Aegean Sea in the coming days.

Athens agreed in 2021 to procure new Belharra frigates for about 3.0 billion euros ($3.3 billion), with an option for one more, as it aims to replace old vessels that have operated for more than 30 years in its navy.

"KYSEA approved the procurement of a fourth Belharra frigate from France," said a senior government official, without giving details on the cost.

A second official confirmed the purchase.

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said earlier on Wednesday, after a presentation to KYSEA, that the new frigate would carry ballistic missiles.

The purchase is expected to be approved by a parliamentary committee in the coming days.

Greece plans to spend more than 25 billion euros in the next 10 years as part of a multi-year defence plan, which includes new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., new submarines, new air, sea and underwater drones and an anti-aircraft dome, called the "Achilles Shield".

